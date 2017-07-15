Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Status remains up in air
Piscotty (groin) will be held out of the lineup Saturday against the Pirates, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
The 26-year-old's status remains up in the air. While Piscotty said he's already feeling better less than 18 hours after suffering the groin strain, he's still awaiting a full evaluation from team trainers. Jose Martinez will get the nod in right field Saturday and could see regular time at the position for as long as Piscotty is sidelined.
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
