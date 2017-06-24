Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Takes seat Saturday

Piscotty is not in the lineup Saturday against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Despite being in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, Piscotty will head to the bench as Jose Martinez takes over in right field. The 26-year-old, who is slashing .250/.358/.413 with six homers in 172 at-bats this season, will likely be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.