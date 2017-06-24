Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Takes seat Saturday

Piscotty is not in the lineup Saturday against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Despite being in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, Piscotty will head to the bench as Jose Martinez takes over in right field. The 26-year-old, who is slashing .250/.358/.413 with six homers in 172 at-bats this season, will likely be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories