Pham went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI on Saturday against the Pirates.

Pham scored the Cardinals first run to break up a scoreless tie in the fourth inning of a winning effort before doubling in an insurance run an inning later. He's provided fantasy managers a great boost to their lineups by posting an outstanding .311/.393/.524 slash line.

