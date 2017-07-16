Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Collects three hits Saturday
Pham went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI on Saturday against the Pirates.
Pham scored the Cardinals first run to break up a scoreless tie in the fourth inning of a winning effort before doubling in an insurance run an inning later. He's provided fantasy managers a great boost to their lineups by posting an outstanding .311/.393/.524 slash line.
