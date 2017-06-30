Pham entered Thursday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter and delivered a two-run single in his one at-bat. He also stole a base and scored.

Pham had originally received the day off but made his presence felt anyhow, giving the Cardinals some breathing room by extending their lead to 7-3 with his RBI hit. The 29-year-old is riding a modest four-game hitting streak and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests overall.