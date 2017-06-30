Pham entered Thursday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter and delivered a two-run single in his one at-bat. He also stole a base and scored.

Pham had originally received the day off but made his presence felt anyhow, giving the Cardinals some breathing room by extending their lead to 7-3 with his RBI hit. The 29-year-old is riding a modest four-game hitting streak and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests overall.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories