Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Drives in three Wednesday
Pham went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Marlins.
He remains red hot at the plate, slashing .371/.476/.571 over his last 10 games with a homer, three steals, 10 RBI and 11 runs. Pham's already set new career highs in the latter four fantasy categories, and the 29-year-old seems to finally be establishing himself as a regular member of the Cards' outfield.
