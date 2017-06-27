Pham went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, two walks, a stolen base and three runs in Monday's 8-2 win over the Reds.

The outfielder wreaked havoc all afternoon out of the leadoff spot, posting his fourth multi-hit effort in the last 10 games in the process. Pham's contributions at the plate have exceeded those that he generated during his two extended previous big-league stints with the Cardinals, and some recent steps he took to correct long-term vision issues seem to have helped. Factoring in Monday's production, his well-rounded offensive profile includes a .281/.371/.488 line that's complemented by nine home runs, 23 RBI and seven stolen bases.

