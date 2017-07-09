Pham left Sunday's game against the Mets with right hip tightness.

He went 3-for-3 with a home run prior to exiting, and has recently solidified a starting role in the Cardinals outfield. Randal Grichuk replaced him in left field and would be the main beneficiary if Pham misses time in the second half.

