Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Exits Sunday with hip tightness
Pham left Sunday's game against the Mets with right hip tightness.
He went 3-for-3 with a home run prior to exiting, and has recently solidified a starting role in the Cardinals outfield. Randal Grichuk replaced him in left field and would be the main beneficiary if Pham misses time in the second half.
