Cardinals' Tommy Pham: In Friday's lineup
Pham (hip) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Pham was removed from Sunday's game with hip tightness, but was abled to recover during the All-Star break and slides back into the lineup for the series opener in Pittsburgh. He will draw the start in left while batting second during Friday's contest.
