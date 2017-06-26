Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Leading off Monday
Pham is starting in center field and batting leadoff Monday against the Reds.
With normal leadoff man Matt Carpenter getting the day off, Pham will jump to the top of the order for the first time this season. The 29-year-old is slashing .274/.359/.484 with nine homers and six stolen bases in 45 games this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Starting in center field Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Goes deep twice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Pops seventh homer Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Clubs sixth homer Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...