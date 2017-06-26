Pham is starting in center field and batting leadoff Monday against the Reds.

With normal leadoff man Matt Carpenter getting the day off, Pham will jump to the top of the order for the first time this season. The 29-year-old is slashing .274/.359/.484 with nine homers and six stolen bases in 45 games this season.

