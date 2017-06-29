Pham is not in the Thursday lineup against the Diamondbacks, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

The full lineup wasn't released at the time of this report. Regardless, Pham is merely getting a breather, per Hayes, for the matinee contest. Despite a recent stretch with four home runs in five games, Pham has fallen back to earth in June, with a .244/.333/.400 slash in 102 plate appearances. Still, those big flies make up for this regression to the mean in deeper fantasy leagues.