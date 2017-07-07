Pham is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Mets,

Pham has gotten plenty of playing time recently thanks to the absence of Dexter Fowler, who was activated from the DL on Friday after missing nearly two weeks with a heel injury. Although playing time appears to be running thin, it may be hard to ignore the 29-year-old's recent offensive spurt, so look for the Cardinals to shuffle their lineup every so often for various opportunities.