Pham (hip) went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Pirates.

Pham showed no ill effects from the hip ailment that prompted an early exit from the final game before the All-Star break last Sunday. The 29-year-old outfielder is wielding a red-hot bat in July, having already compiled four multi-hit efforts, five extra-base hits (two doubles, a triple, two home runs) and nine RBI in 10 games, a stretch that's pushed his average from .289 to .303.

