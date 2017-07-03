Pham went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Nationals.

The Cardinals only pieced together two singles while Max Scherzer was on the mound, but Pham capitalized on reliever Enny Romero's presence by smacking a 382-foot laser to right in the eighth with Matt Carpenter on, accounting for all of the St. Louis' runs on the night. The blast broke a 10-game long-ball drought for Pham and also established a new career high in home runs for the 29-year-old.