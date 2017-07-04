Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Stuffs stat line Monday
Pham went 3-for-3 with a triple, two walks, two RBI and two runs during Monday's win over Miami.
The outfielder is in the midst of an excellent run dating back to mid-June with a .969 OPS, five homers, 13 RBI and 17 runs through his past 17 games. He's playing more consistently of late and moving the fantasy needle across all categories. Remember, Pham didn't join the Cards until May 5, so his 10 homers and nine stolen bases are nice totals through just 214 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Slugs 10th homer Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Comes through in pinch-hit capacity Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Not listed in Thursday lineup•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Excels across box score Monday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Leading off Monday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Starting in center field Friday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...