Pham went 3-for-3 with a triple, two walks, two RBI and two runs during Monday's win over Miami.

The outfielder is in the midst of an excellent run dating back to mid-June with a .969 OPS, five homers, 13 RBI and 17 runs through his past 17 games. He's playing more consistently of late and moving the fantasy needle across all categories. Remember, Pham didn't join the Cards until May 5, so his 10 homers and nine stolen bases are nice totals through just 214 plate appearances.