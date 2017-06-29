Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Allows three baserunners, but records save

Rosenthal picked up his fourth save Wednesday against Arizona, but not before allowing a run on two walks and a hit.

He brought the run in with one of his two wild pitches, so it was a pretty rough outing despite Rosenthal getting credited with the save. Usual closer Seung Hwan Oh just blew a save Tuesday and has given up seven runs in his last eight innings, which may have factored into Rosenthal getting his shot in this one. However, he didn't exactly take advantage.