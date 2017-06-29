Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Allows three baserunners, but records save
Rosenthal picked up his fourth save Wednesday against Arizona, but not before allowing a run on two walks and a hit.
He brought the run in with one of his two wild pitches, so it was a pretty rough outing despite Rosenthal getting credited with the save. Usual closer Seung Hwan Oh just blew a save Tuesday and has given up seven runs in his last eight innings, which may have factored into Rosenthal getting his shot in this one. However, he didn't exactly take advantage.
More News
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Gets one-out victory Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Blows lead in eighth Friday•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Strikes out side Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Gives up winning run Friday•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Held out Friday with soreness•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...