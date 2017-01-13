Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Avoids arbitration

Rosenthal agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Rosenthal will be one of the more interesting pitchers to watch this spring, as he is expected to be stretched out as a rotation candidate, although he figures to be at best seventh or eighth in the pecking order. If he does not win a spot as a starter, he could be used as a fireman in the Cardinals' bullpen, logging multiple-inning appearances, a la Andrew Miller last season in Cleveland.