Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Blows lead in eighth Friday

Rosenthal was charged with his second blown save of the season in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates, giving up an earned run on two hits and a walk. He also recorded a strikeout.

Charged with preserving a 3-2 lead entering the eighth, Rosenthal gave up a game-tying RBI single to David Freese, laying the foundation for what would ultimately be a Pirates victory. It was another in a line of occasional stumbles by the former closer, who's generated a 6.00 ERA across nine June innings while also taking a pair of losses and surrendering a bloated 38.1 percent hard-contact rate. However, given his strikeout upside (45 whiffs over 27.1 innings in 2017) and fairly regular hold opportunities, fantasy owners would be wise to hang onto the hard-throwing right-hander.