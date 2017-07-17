Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Close to resuming ninth-inning duties
Manager Mike Matheny said that Rosenthal is next in line for save opportunities, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Cardinals have been employing a closer by committee lately, and after Brett Cecil blew Sunday's save chance, Matheny was put on the spot to name others in the pecking order. When asked whether Rosenthal would be the next man up, the St. Louis skipper responded, "Has to be." This is a big vote of confidence, and given his strong showing recently (one earned run, 11:2 K:BB in 6.2 July innings), Rosenthal could reclaim his role as the Cardinals' closer if he can find success in the ninth inning like he did during his two-year run in that role back in 2014 and 2015, when he compiled 93 saves.
