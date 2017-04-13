Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Earns first hold despite rocky outing
Rosenthal earned his first hold of the season in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals, giving up one earned run on three hits over one-third of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.
Rosenthal got Matt Wieters looking on three pitches to start the eighth before matters unraveled. He surrendered three straight singles to Wilmer Difo, pinch-hitter Adam Lind and Adam Eaton, the latter hit responsible for the Nationals' first and only run of the day. Rosenthal got the hook at that point but was credited with a hold after Matt Bowman and Brett Cecil kept their inherited runners at bay. The 26-year-old righty turned in a brilliant 2017 debut in his only other trip to the mound thus far, striking out the side against Washington in the series opener on Monday.
