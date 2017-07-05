Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Enjoys rare clean inning Tuesday

Rosenthal fired a clean eighth inning in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins.

An uneventful 11-pitch outing in a three-run loss isn't normally noteworthy, but Rosenthal hasn't generated many clean innings lately. The hard-throwing 27-year-old had been scored upon in his three previous appearances, and had given up at least one hit in five of his prior six trips to the mound. The right-hander posted an unsightly 7.15 ERA overall in 11.1 innings in June, and his struggles have prevented manager Mike Matheny from giving him serious consideration as an alternative to closer Seung-Hwan Oh during the latter's own recent difficulties.