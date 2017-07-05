Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Enjoys rare clean inning Tuesday
Rosenthal fired a clean eighth inning in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins.
An uneventful 11-pitch outing in a three-run loss isn't normally noteworthy, but Rosenthal hasn't generated many clean innings lately. The hard-throwing 27-year-old had been scored upon in his three previous appearances, and had given up at least one hit in five of his prior six trips to the mound. The right-hander posted an unsightly 7.15 ERA overall in 11.1 innings in June, and his struggles have prevented manager Mike Matheny from giving him serious consideration as an alternative to closer Seung-Hwan Oh during the latter's own recent difficulties.
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...