Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Fails to close out Nats
Rosenthal allowed a run on two hits and two walks while striking out a single batter to record his 11th save of the season during Saturday's win over Washington.
The veteran was in line for the save, but he couldn't shut the door, and Matt Bowman was tasked with recording the final out of the game. The St. Louis bullpen is in flux right now, and Rosenthal was handed another golden opportunity to take the closer job and run with it Saturday. He's now allowed 10 runs through his past 11 innings over 13 appearances, so he could quickly see his save opportunities fade away. He's still a speculative own if saves are an area of need, but his recent form isn't encouraging.
