Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Gets one-out victory Sunday

Rosenthal (2-3) recorded a strikeout against the only batter he faced in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Pirates.

The hard-throwing reliever impressively mowed down Josh Harrison on three pitches after coming on in relief of Matt Bowman in the seventh with two out and a man on third. Rosenthal then became eligible for the win once the Cardinals exploded for four runs in the home half of the frame, leading to his first victory since May 9. The 27-year-old now has four scoreless efforts in his last five appearances to go with a 15:5 K:BB over 9.1 June innings.