Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: In mix for future save chances

Rosenthal converted his fourth save of the season Wednesday and manager Mike Matheny said afterward that he will keep his options open as to how he uses his bullpen arms, MLB.com reports.

Matheny told Rosenthal upon his arrival to Chase Field on Wednesday that he was going to try something different in the next save situation, and urged Rosenthal to be ready for the call. Rosenthal was not particularly sharp, as he gave up one run on a hit and two walks, but he ended up escaping with the save. Meanwhile, Seung Hwan Oh, after his third blown save of the season Tuesday, was spotted warming up on a couple occasions -- in the seventh and again in the ninth as Rosenthal pushed up close to 30 pitches. Matheny suggested rest, matchups and recent success will be key factors in how he handles the back end of the bullpen moving forward.