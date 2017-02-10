Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Likely to be deployed in new role in 2017

Rosenthal, who re-signed with the Cardinals on Jan. 13 on a one-year, $6.4 million deal, could be deployed in a number of different roles in 2017, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The former closer has ceded his old job to Seung Hwan Oh, but the Cardinals still see him a valuable and versatile asset to their staff. Rosenthal notched a majors-best 93 saves over the 2014-15 seasons, while ranking fourth among all relievers with 278 strikeouts between the 2013 and 2015 campaigns. However, injuries conspired against the 26-year-old last season, as rotator cuff and hamstring ailments limited him to 40.3 innings, with only 10.1 of those frames coming after the All-Star break. However, he did finish the season with eight strikeouts and only one run over seven innings after his final DL stint in September, and both the team and Rosenthal are hoping that was a harbinger of what's to come in 2017. The Cardinals have already announced they'll stretch out Rosenthal during spring training, possibily auditioning him for a middle reliever or set-up man role come the regular season. A spot in the rotation isn't necessarily out of the question either, but appears less likely at present with St. Louis currently six-deep with starters as initial workouts near.