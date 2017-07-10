Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Mows down the side to close out first half

Rosenthal fired a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Mets, striking out the side.

The hard-throwing 27-year-old heads into the All-Star break on a high note, closing out the first half with three consecutive scoreless outings in which he's mustered a 5:0 K:BB. Rosenthal has been a mixed bag thus far in 2017, racking up two victories, 10 holds, four saves (in six opportunities) and an impressive 53 strikeouts over 33.1 innings, but also posting a 4.05 ERA and giving up at least one earned run in 11 of his 37 appearances. The former closer should continue seeing a robust workload in the second half, with his high strikeout upside and frequent hold opportunities keeping him viable in NL-only and deeper formats.