Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Notches second hold of season Monday

Rosenthal was credited with his second hold of the season in Monday's 2-1 win over the Pirates, firing a scoreless eighth inning and recording a strikeout.

The 26-year-old righty bounced back from a rough outing against the Nationals on April 12 with his second scoreless one-inning appearance of the season. Rosenthal is in the process of settling into what is projected to be a one-inning, setup-type role for the time being, one that he could prove to be highly effective in given his previous late-inning success.