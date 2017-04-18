Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Notches second hold of season Monday
Rosenthal was credited with his second hold of the season in Monday's 2-1 win over the Pirates, firing a scoreless eighth inning and recording a strikeout.
The 26-year-old righty bounced back from a rough outing against the Nationals on April 12 with his second scoreless one-inning appearance of the season. Rosenthal is in the process of settling into what is projected to be a one-inning, setup-type role for the time being, one that he could prove to be highly effective in given his previous late-inning success.
More News
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Earns first hold despite rocky outing•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Strikes out side in '17 debut•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Activated from DL•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Could be activated Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Set to throw low-intensity bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Headed for DL to open season•
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...