Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Picks up first save with scoreless final frame

Rosenthal pitched a scoreless ninth inning while allowing a single hit and striking out two batters to collect his first save of the season during Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh.

After Seung-Hwan Oh picked up a save in consecutive games the prior two days, Rosenthal was handed the keys to the ninth inning Wednesday, and he put it in cruise control. While the veteran has significant closing experience and has fared well to start 2017 (2.70 ERA and seven strikeouts over 3.1 innings), Oh has a long leash after turning in a dominant 2016 campaign. Wednesday's outing might be more than just an indication that Rosenthal is next in line for saves, though.