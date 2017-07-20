Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Pinned with loss Thursday
Rosenthal (2-4) gave up a run on two hits and a walk en route to the loss Thursday against the Mets.
Just days after being indirectly named the top reliever in the Cardinals' bullpen, Rosenthal managed to add to the club's bullpen woes. The fashion in which he gave up the game was hard to watch as well, as the winning run scored on an infield single caused by Rosenthal forgetting to cover first base. His 58:17 K:BB in 37 innings this season is still impressive, but mistakes like this may be enough to keep him out of the ninth inning unless he can shore up his 3.89 ERA.
