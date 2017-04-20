Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Activated from DL
Lyons (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
Lyons will take the roster spot of Jhonny Peralta, who was sent to the 10-day disabled list with an upper respiratory illness. He looked sharp in his three rehab appearances with Triple-A Memphis, allowing just two runs while striking out 14 batters through 14 innings. He'll rejoin the Cardinals and serve as an important piece of their bullpen.
