Lyons (knee) will be limited during the start of spring training, but could progress to mound work in about two weeks, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Lyons, who was given a projected timetable of five-to-six months after undergoing knee surgery in early November, looks as though he's nearing the finish line of his recovery progress, but he'll still behind the Cardinals' other healthy pitchers when camp begins next week. He's been able to do some aggressive running and cutting and seems to be regaining mobility, so there's still a chance that he might be able to avoid the 15-day DL to begin the 2017 season. Lyons is expected to vie for a long-relief role once he's back to full strength.