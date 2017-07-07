Lyons notched his fourth hold in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Marlins, allowing an earned run on two hits over one-third of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.

Lyons allowed Dee Gordon and J.T. Realmuto to reach base before being pulled and was subsequently charged with a run when Brett Cecil gave up an RBI single to Marcell Ozuna. The 29-year-old lefty has been given up two earned runs over his last two appearances overall, but continues to offer solid strikeout upside (28 whiffs over 25.1 innings). He's also been the recipient of a steady workload, having logged seven appearances in the last 11 days.