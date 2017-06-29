Lyons recorded his second hold in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks, pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

The hard-throwing southpaw has pitched 5.2 innings across his three appearances in the last week, allowing seven hits but giving up just one earned run over that span. Lyons offers impressive strikeout upside, although his 3.27 BB/9 does have plenty of room for improvement. Nevertheless, a solid June in which he's logged four multi-inning appearances appear to have made him an increasingly trusted long-relief option for manager Mike Matheny.