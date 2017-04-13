Cardinals' Tyler Lyons: Impressive over first two rehab outings
Lyons (knee), who's yet to allow a run over 9.1 innings across two rehab starts for Triple-A Memphis, is expected to be a major component of the bullpen when he returns to the big-league roster, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The 29-year-old has a maximum of 30 days to spend on his rehab assignment and his progress thus far has been impressive. In a 2-1 victory over Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Lyons got through six frames in just 64 pitches, 45 of which he threw for strikes. His impressive repertoire, which features a nasty slider and sharp curve, project him as a valued lefty option out of the bullpen for manager Mike Matheny, as well as a spot starter in a pinch. The one dilemma soon to confront the Cardinals are the sheer numbers in their relief corps, as the bullpen has actually been one of the few positive developments in the rocky start to the season. Both Lyons and fellow reliever Miguel Socolovich -- who's generated a 1.80 ERA over three appearances -- are out of minor-league options, meaning either would have to pass through waivers to be officially assigned to Triple-A Memphis, a risk the team would rather not take. Lyons is scheduled to make at least 2-3 more rehab starts with the Redbirds before that decision comes due.
