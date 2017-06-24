Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Back behind plate Saturday

Molina (knee) is starting behind the dish and batting fifth Saturday against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Molina is back in the starting lineup after being a late scratch from Friday's game due to some lingering knee soreness. The veteran backstop will look to build on his 10-game hitting streak as he faces Gerrit Cole in his return to the lineup.

