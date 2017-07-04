Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Doubles twice, drives in three
Molina went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and a run during Monday's win over Miami.
Molina's on pace to have his best fantasy season since 2013 and is up to nine home runs, 38 RBI, 30 runs and a .277/.310/.427 slash line. He'll continue to provide a high floor because of his hefty workload behind the plate, and Molina is also locked into the heart of the St. Louis lineup. The 34-year-old veteran is showing no signs of slowing down.
