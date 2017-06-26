Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Excels in unexpected start
Molina (knee) went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and three runs in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Pirates.
After having sat Friday and Saturday with knee soreness, Molina was a last-minute addition to Sunday's lineup and delivered in a notable way. His seventh-inning single snapped a 4-4 tie, and he went on to post his first three-hit game of the season. After knocking in only one run over the first 12 games of June, the veteran backstop has compiled six RBI over his last six contests and is also riding an 11-game hitting streak.
