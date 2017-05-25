Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Extends hitting streak with fourth homer

Molina went 1-for-4 with two RBI from a sacrifice fly and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.

The veteran backstop extended the Cardinals' lead to 5-0 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and then launched a 381-foot solo blast in his next at-bat in the seventh. Molina now has a 13-game hitting streak and has reached safely in all 17 contests he's played in during May. He's shown some nice pop during the month as well, smacking three homers overall after hitting just one in April.