Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Extends hitting streak with fourth homer
Molina went 1-for-4 with two RBI from a sacrifice fly and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.
The veteran backstop extended the Cardinals' lead to 5-0 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and then launched a 381-foot solo blast in his next at-bat in the seventh. Molina now has a 13-game hitting streak and has reached safely in all 17 contests he's played in during May. He's shown some nice pop during the month as well, smacking three homers overall after hitting just one in April.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Extends hit streak to 11 games•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hammers two homers Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Ropes pair of hits Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting during second game Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Receives day of rest Sunday•
-
Buying low on Machado, Turner, more
Chris Towers looks at some slow starters who could be had for a discount.
-
Ross again, plus deep league options
Heath Cummings says it's time for Joe Ross to be universally owned, and offers five options...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo nears 2B coup
Anthony Rizzo is a game away from qualifying as a second baseman in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks...
-
Buying into 10 May turnarounds?
Carlos Correa, Jose Bautista and Dansby Swanson are among 10 hitters have turned their seasons...
-
Analyzing May's 10 biggest fallers
What do impressive Aprils mean now? Chris Towers looks closer at 10 players who have slumped...
-
Podcast: Rest of the season picks?
Corey Dickerson just keeps homering, Miguel Sano and Jake Lamb are two of the best third basemen...