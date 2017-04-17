Cardinals' Yadier Molina: First homer of season Sunday
Molina went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Yankees.
Molina's round tripper was one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals on Sunday, as their offense continues to struggle as a whole. The veteran backstop hasn't exactly been exempt, as Sunday's blast was only his second extra-base hit of the season and his average still sits at a pedestrian .229. However, given his established track record of success at the plate, it's reasonable to assume that Molina should progressively push his numbers back to his normal levels as the season unfolds.
