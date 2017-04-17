Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Gets night off
Molina is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Manager Mike Matheny will award Molina his first day off in four games after the veteran backstop smacked his first homer of the season in Sunday's game against the Yankees. Eric Fryer steps in behind the plate to catch Cardinals starter Lance Lynn.
