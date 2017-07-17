Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits 10th homer Sunday
Molina went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.
The veteran is turning in another serviceable campaign with a .265/.297/.412 slash line, 10 homers, 41 RBI, five stolen bases and 31 runs. Molina also owns a high fantasy floor because of his hefty workload behind the plate and spot in the heart of the St. Louis lineup.
