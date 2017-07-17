Play

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits 10th homer Sunday

Molina went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.

The veteran is turning in another serviceable campaign with a .265/.297/.412 slash line, 10 homers, 41 RBI, five stolen bases and 31 runs. Molina also owns a high fantasy floor because of his hefty workload behind the plate and spot in the heart of the St. Louis lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast