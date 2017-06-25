Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Late insert to Sunday's lineup
Molina is now batting fifth and catching Sunday against the Pirates, David Solomon of 550 KTRS reports.
Molina was initially absent when the Cardinals posted their lineup earlier in the day, with Eric Fryer catching and batting eighth. He was scratched Friday and Saturday with knee soreness, and that was thought to be the reason for his presumed absence Sunday. However, Molina must be feeling well enough now to get the start.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits for second straight day•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Back behind plate Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Goes for third straight game Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Smacks eighth homer Sunday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...