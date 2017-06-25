Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Late insert to Sunday's lineup

Molina is now batting fifth and catching Sunday against the Pirates, David Solomon of 550 KTRS reports.

Molina was initially absent when the Cardinals posted their lineup earlier in the day, with Eric Fryer catching and batting eighth. He was scratched Friday and Saturday with knee soreness, and that was thought to be the reason for his presumed absence Sunday. However, Molina must be feeling well enough now to get the start.

