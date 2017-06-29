Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not in Thursday lineup
Molina is not in the Cardinals' lineup Thursday, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
The backstop has been back in the lineup the last four days after resting knee soreness, but he'll get another break for this afternoon contest. Even while dealing with the physical limitation, Molina has enjoyed a fine June, batting .284/.303/.473 with four home runs and seven RBI in 76 plate appearances.
