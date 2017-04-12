Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Out of lineup Wednesday
Molina is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.
Eric Fryer will step in behind the plate to catch for starter Mike Leake, as Molina sits for the first time this season. The 34-year-old Molina has gone 7-for-24 (.292 average) with a double, five RBI, four walks and three strikeouts through eight games. He agreed to a three-year extension with St. Louis just prior to Opening Day.
