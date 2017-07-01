Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Plates four in Friday's win

Molina went 2-for-4 with four RBI from a pair of two-run singles in Friday's 8-1 win over the Nationals. He also scored once.

The ageless backstop thus wraps up June riding a season-high 15-game hitting streak and having driven in 12 of his 13 runs for the month in the last 10 games. Molina has boosted his average from .258 to .271 over the current stretch and the nine homers he's already clubbed in 2017 represent his highest total in that category since 2013.