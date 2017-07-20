Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rare day off Thursday

Molina is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Mets.

Molina hasn't had a day off since June, but will take a seat Thursday for a day game immediately following an evening contest. Eric Fryer will man the backstop in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast