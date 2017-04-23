Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Receives day of rest Sunday

Molina is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Following Saturday's impressive performance in which he recorded three hits and raised his season average to .306, Molina will received a day of rest Sunday. Eric Fryer will take over behind the plate.

