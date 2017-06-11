Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains out Sunday

Molina (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Molina was removed from Friday's lineup with back stiffness and was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup as well. The Cardinals have an off day Monday, so it's possible that Molina will be ready to return Tuesday against the Brewers. Eric Fryer will draw the start in his absence.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories