Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Ropes RBI single Tuesday
Molina went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mets.
The veteran backstop closed out the scoring on the night with a seventh-inning hit that plated Tommy Pham, his seventh RBI of July. Molina has shown no signs of slowing down in his age-35 season, already having hit his most homers (10) since 2013 and remaining on pace to eclipse 60 RBI for the fifth time in his long career.
