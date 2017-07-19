Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Ropes RBI single Tuesday

Molina went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mets.

The veteran backstop closed out the scoring on the night with a seventh-inning hit that plated Tommy Pham, his seventh RBI of July. Molina has shown no signs of slowing down in his age-35 season, already having hit his most homers (10) since 2013 and remaining on pace to eclipse 60 RBI for the fifth time in his long career.