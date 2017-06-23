Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Molina was scratched from Friday's lineup due to knee soreness, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Molina was originally in the lineup, but he's apparently feeling some lingering soreness after being hit on the knee by a foul ball, prompting the Cardinals to switch in Eric Fryer for the veteran backstop. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories