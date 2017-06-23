Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Scratched from Friday's lineup
Molina was scratched from Friday's lineup due to knee soreness, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Molina was originally in the lineup, but he's apparently feeling some lingering soreness after being hit on the knee by a foul ball, prompting the Cardinals to switch in Eric Fryer for the veteran backstop. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
