Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Molina has been scratched from Saturday's lineup, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

A reason for Molina's scratch has not yet been provided, but he was scratched Friday due to knee soreness and this is presumably related. Eric Fryer will take over behind the dish and bat eighth.

